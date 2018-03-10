|
Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade (Week in Review)
Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade was a top story on Wednesday: Life of Agony have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring to launch their first headline dates along the west coast of the U.S. in over a decade. During the past 10 years, the New York band has online appeared the left coast fans during the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event last year but will be kicking off a headline run in Los Angeles on May 16th. Guitarist Joey Z had this to say, "I cant express how excited we are to return to the West Coast! Over the years, we've had such amazing shows out there, and just this past November, we brought the ruckus at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! Read more including the dates - here.
