Lil Kim Debuts New Song 'Spicy' For Heavyweight Champ (Week in Review)

.
Lil Kim

Lil Kim Debuts New Song 'Spicy' For Heavyweight Champ was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Lil Kim is back, and she's rolling with the heavyweight champion of the world. The iconic rapper has shared a new song, "Spicy," which was written specifically for Deontay Wilder, boxing's current heavyweight champ.

"Spicy" also features an appearance from fellow New York rapper Fabolous, who uses the occasion to fire a crude shot a Blac Chyna. Lil Kim debuted the track last weekend (March 3) at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, walking into the ring with Wilder to the song before as he defended his title against contender Luis Ortiz.

"I was so honored to have walked out with the heavyweight champion of the world, Deontay Wilder," Lil Kim said in a press statement. "To introduce my new song 'Spicy' on one of the biggest nights in boxing history was epic. Deontay Wilder is such an amazing person and a true champion!"

Wilder lauded the rapper with an Instagram post where he shouted her out for being the first woman to walk out with a fighter. "Salute to the homie Lil Kim for her Amazing job last night and also placing herself in The History Books for the First Female to bring a fighter out, yet alone A World Champ Ever in World History," Wilder wrote. "Women are showing the world each day how powerful they are and limitless to what they can accomplish." Check out "Spicy" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lil Kim News

Lil Kim Music

