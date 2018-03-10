News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever (Week in Review)

.
Rainbow

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever was a top story on Wednesday: Ritchie Blackmore said a recent interview that he believes that the current version of Rainbow, featuring him and lesser known musicians, is "the best lineup" that the band has ever had.

Blackmore said this of playing with the current lineup, "it's really a lot of fun to play with this band. The other guys are getting more and more confident. And Ronnie Romero is a fantastic singer.

"On the other side, I'm happy to play for all the fans that grew up with my old music. The shows in the very big halls or arenas are almost to completely sold out."

And when asked his view of lineup, he said, "I will say something now that is probably gonna upset a lot of Cozy Powell and Dio fans, but that's really how I think: this lineup is the best lineup Rainbow ever had. On the other side, I'm always in the now on stage and off stage, which means that I had always loved the current lineup of any band I was in the most." Read more from the interview - here.

Rainbow Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rainbow T-shirts and Posters

More Rainbow News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Preview New 2-Disc Set

Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer 2017 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio 2017 In Review

Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Song from 'My Little Pony' Movie

Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song

Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer


More Stories for Rainbow

Rainbow Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup- more

Recap: Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release- Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious- Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Page Too:
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video- DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix- Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'- more

Page Too Rewind: Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake- Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video- Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death- more

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'- Surprise Onstage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show- more

Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'- Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere- Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Jack White Launching Listening Parties For New Album

Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine

Robert Plant The Big Interview Preview Video Goes Online

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Van Morrison Announces New Album 'You're Driving Me Crazy'

Snow Patrol Announce First New Album In 7 Years 'Wildness'

Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival

Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

• more

Page Too News Stories
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video

DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix

Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'

Camila Cabello Releases 'Never Be the Same' Video

Madonna Reportedly Teaming Up With Kim Kardashian

Singled Out: Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls

Lorde Reveals New Portrait By 'Melodrama' Cover Artist

Is Zayn Malik Rocking A Harry Potter Tattoo?

Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser

Toni Braxton Opens Up About Fiance Birdman

Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance

'The Rock' Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Daughter

Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More

James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light' And Tour

Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.