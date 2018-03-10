Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever

Blackmore said this of playing with the current lineup, "it's really a lot of fun to play with this band. The other guys are getting more and more confident. And Ronnie Romero is a fantastic singer.

"On the other side, I'm happy to play for all the fans that grew up with my old music. The shows in the very big halls or arenas are almost to completely sold out."

And when asked his view of lineup, he said, "I will say something now that is probably gonna upset a lot of Cozy Powell and Dio fans, but that's really how I think: this lineup is the best lineup Rainbow ever had. On the other side, I'm always in the now on stage and off stage, which means that I had always loved the current lineup of any band I was in the most." Read more from the interview - here.