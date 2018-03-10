Robert Plant Announces More North American Live Dates

The month-long series will begin in Atlanta, GA on June 8 and see Plant joined by a variety of special guests, including Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Jim James, Los Lobos, Elle King, Seth Lakeman, and Jon Langford.

A Spotify presale for the new dates begins on Wednesday, March 7 at 10AM ET, with local presales on Thursday, March 8 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. local time. General public tickets will be available starting Friday, March 9 at 10AM local time.

Last week, Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters performed the "Carry Fire" track "New World" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden. See the new dates - here.