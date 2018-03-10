|
Shooting Star's Van McLain Dies From West Nile Virus Complications (Week in Review)
.
Shooting Star's Van McLain Dies From West Nile Virus Complications was a top story on Wednesday: Our friends at Classic Rock Revisited sent over the sad news that Shooting Star founding member/guitarist/ vocalist Van McLain passes away after long illness. Here is what they had to say: It is with great sadness, and a heavy heart, that we announce that Van McLain, a founding member of the band Shooting Star passed away from complications of West Nile Virus in Kansas City, Missouri on March 2, 2018. Shooting Star first came to prominence after a showcase gig in 1979 at the legendary New York City club CBGB's, which landed the band a national management contract. Read more - here.
It is with great sadness, and a heavy heart, that we announce that Van McLain, a founding member of the band Shooting Star passed away from complications of West Nile Virus in Kansas City, Missouri on March 2, 2018.
Shooting Star first came to prominence after a showcase gig in 1979 at the legendary New York City club CBGB's, which landed the band a national management contract. Read more - here.