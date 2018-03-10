ZZ Top And John Fogerty Preview Summer Tour With Jam Video

Gibbons stops by to sit in with Fogerty and his band after he hears them rocking out on the CCR track "Green River." The pairing then proceed to run through snippets of the endless hits they've issued, including CCR's "Fortunate Son," "Bad Moon Rising" and "Up Around the Bend," Fogerty solo hits "Centerfield" and "The Old Man Down the Road," and ZZ Top's "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Tush" and "Legs."

"That feels good," raves Gibbons, adding, "Man, let's take it on the road" before the lineup begins another shot at "Green River." The month-long "Blues And Bayous" tour will begin in Atlantic City, NJ on May 25, with shows scheduled to wrap up in Welch, MN on June 29.