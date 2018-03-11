Chance the Rapper Talks Childish Gambino, Kanye West Collaboration

Chance admitted that he and Glover actually did finally record some tracks saying, 'We perpetuated that rumor for a long time without recording anything (laughs)… We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and… they're amazing." The duo first announced that they would work together in 2014.

Gibbs also mentioned that Yeezy has new music coming, and asked if the Chicago-an was involved. He sidestepped, a little bit saying 'Uhhhhhhhh…. I guess!" Read more - here.