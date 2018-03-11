News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer (Week in Review)

Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Ed Sheeran is sending love to a brave fan who is battling cancer. Sheeran sent the personal video to Kelly Dimmock, a 39-year-old British woman who has suffered through a series of personal tragedies, including the death of a nine-day-old son in 2005.

More recently, Dimmock was devastated with the news that she has stage four ovarian cancer. "Every time I cry, my little boy starts singing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' to me, and I've joked with him and I said, 'Well, if you learn all the words, maybe Ed will come round for a cup of tea," Dimmock shared to BBC. "And you know, didn't think he'd take it seriously. But yeah he did and he just sat there with his iPad and he was constantly learning, and every time I cry he sings it to me."

Upon hearing of Dimmock's story, Sheeran took the time to send her a warm video message. "Hey Kelly, Ed Here," Sheeran says in the clip. "I'm in Perth in the moment but I just heard your story and I'm just sending you a message wishing you lots of love. I hope this makes you smile." See Ed's message - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

