Chris Young Celebrates 10th Number One Hit By Playing All 10 (Week in Review)
Chris Young Celebrates 10th Number One Hit By Playing All 10 was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Chris Young just scored his 10th Number One with his current single 'Losing Sleep," the title track of his latest album and name of his world tour. To celebrate the milestone, the country singer played all ten of his Number Ones in succession. "So much going on tonight… but playing my 10 number ones in order to celebrate my tenth was fun," he wrote.
