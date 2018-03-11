DJ Khaled Reveals Heartfelt Video Tribute to Son Asahd

Now, the producer has released a touching new video tribute to his 15-month-old son, who was the inspiration for his upcoming album Father Of Asahd. "I have an important message for you," he said. "It's a message about the master key of master keys. I'm talking about love. Love turns bad to good, dark to light, losing to winning. Love can change everything. It's changed me and I'll tell you how."

Khaled added that he's grateful for his family and especially his son. 'My son, Asahd. He is my legacy. My love. My lion. That's what Asahd, means, lion. Love did that. That's all from the power of love."

"Here's what else changed," Khaled continued. "Every morning I tell Asahd, 'I love you. I got you,' but the truth is, he's got me' When Asahd smiles at me, it's God smiling at me. Love did that."

Finally, Khaled revealed the real motivation for naming his upcoming record Father Of Asahd. 'My whole life I thought our parents gave us our names, mine called me Khaled," he said. "But here's a major key. Our children give us the ultimate name, the greatest title, the highest honor. My son has given me my new name, Father Of Asahd." Check out Khaled's touching tribute to his son - here.