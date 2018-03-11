The plot is based on events on from Durst's own life dealing with such harassment, according to Billboard. Co-written by the Limp Bizkit frontman and Dave Bekerman, the movie description explains, 'As Moose's obsession grows stronger, his fixation turns from stalking to the ambition of destroying the star's life."

Moose is the third film for the singer, his previous projects include The Education of Charlie Banks, staring Jessie Eisenberg, and The Longshots, which featured Ice Cube in a starring role. Read more - here.