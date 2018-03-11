It was about 1 am. My friend Manny invited me to come vibe at his studio (Penthouse in Times Square). He introduced me to an amazing producer / singer / songwriter, ninetwlv (Delanie Leyden). When I walked in, she had this dope guitar sample on loop. We had a hit on our hands within the first hour of meeting. Delanie is one of the hardest working girls I know and her vibe is incredible! The whole process was so spontaneous yet so natural. We actually worked through the entire night upon first meeting, no sleep! I left the studio at about 1 pm the next day. Literally pulled a day of grinding from Saturday, 9 am until Sunday, 3 PM. It was so worth it, now watching the song come to life & grow!

