The guest appearance marked a rare return to the stage for Johnson, who left AC/DC in the middle of their "Rock Or Bust" world tour in 2016 after being advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss.

"On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory," the singer recently revealed. "And I'm not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run."

While Axl Rose stepped in to help AC/DC complete the trek, Johnson began working with the inventor of in-ear monitors, Asius Technologies founder Stephen Ambrose, to find a technical solution that would allow him to return to live performances one day.

Johnson made his post-AC/DC live debut when he joined Robert Plant during a guest spot at a May 2017 Paul Rodgers show in Oxford, UK, and followed that up last summer when he performed his former band's 1980 classic, "Back In Black", with Muse at the Reading Festival. Watch the Fleetwood and Johnson jam - here.