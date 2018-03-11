|
DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix (Week in Review)
.
DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) One Direction is back. Well, sort of. DJ Earworm, famous for his year-end 'United State of Pop" mashups, has turned his attention towards the legendary boy-band that made Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson worldwide superstars. Check out the mix and enjoy the memories of the glory days when all of those pop superstars were in the same group. Is the hiatus over yet? Listen to it - here.
