|
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video (Week in Review)
.
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled appear in the newly released video for the song "I Believe," which comes from the soundtrack for the film "A Wrinkle In Time". In the clip, the two artists are depicted in various shots embellished with CGI graphics. The video also features scenes from the movie, which hits theaters this Friday (March 9). The lyrics to the lush, majestic song read like a self-affirmation mantra: 'Today I saw a rainbow in the rain /It told me I can do anything/ If I believe, I believe, I believe in me." Watch the video - here.
In the clip, the two artists are depicted in various shots embellished with CGI graphics. The video also features scenes from the movie, which hits theaters this Friday (March 9).
The lyrics to the lush, majestic song read like a self-affirmation mantra: 'Today I saw a rainbow in the rain /It told me I can do anything/ If I believe, I believe, I believe in me." Watch the video - here.