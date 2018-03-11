Halestorm Announce Ambitious Fall Tour

"Hello UK Freaks!," the band said, in a prepared statement. "We are so excited to return to you with our biggest headlining tour ever! And we are beyond pumped to finally get to perform at the legendary Brixton Academy, one of the places that has been on our rock 'n' roll bucket list forever! Can't wait to see all of you there!"

Prior to hitting the road, the band will release a new album that's currently being finalized in Nashville. Speaking recently with Billboard, Hale described the yet-to-be-titled LP as "definitely as step forward."

"I think you're really going to see something that comes from all four corners of Halestorm," she said, "what each of us brings to the table and just how important all four pillars are in this band. We're really pumped about having something new, and I just hope everyone likes it--and, regardless, we're stoked on it." See the dates - here.