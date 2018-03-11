News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser (Week in Review)

Eric B

Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Luke Cage is back, and he's deadly serious. The second season of the Netflix/Marvel series launches on June 22, with the release date revealed in a brief but explosive new teaser.

In the show's upcoming season, Cage has become a local hero in Harlem, with a growing reputation around town as a genuine superhero. "But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can't save," reads the official synopsis. "With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain."

The explosive visuals in the clip come with an equally bombastic soundtrack, powered by a booming classic hip-hop beat and rhymes from one of hip-hop's most influential pioneers. The track is "I Ain't No Joke," the timeless 1987 hit by legendary rap duo, Eric B. & Rakim.

The sparse, minimal track courtesy of producer Eric B. set the stage for rapper Rakim to deliver his rock-hard rhymes in clear, concise fashion. Rakim's groundbreaking lyricism on the track was augmented by the fact that he made a conscious decision to keep it clean and free of all profanity.

"I can get real crazy with rhymes, but they ain't gonna play it all day, and that's what's gonna get you paid: people constantly hearin' it on radio," Rakim told Spin back in 1987. "I could make real stupid s— that they'll only play on the weekend, then they'll have to bleep half the record out! But, you know, I ain't livin' like that. I'm gettin' paid, I wanna get paid." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

