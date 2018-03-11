|
Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival (Week in Review)
Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The NCAA March Madness Festival will rock you. With college basketball's best battling for hardwood supremacy, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 will be on hand to provide the live soundtrack. These are just the first pair of acts slated to perform at this year's March Madness Festival, a free event slated for March 30 to April 1 at Hemisfair in San Antonio, where the men's Final Four basketball games will happen. Imagine Dragons will headline the Coca-Cola Music party on March 31, with Maroon 5 headlining the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 1, closing out the festival weekend (via NCAA). Read more - here.
