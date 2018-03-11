Is Zayn Malik Rocking A Harry Potter Tattoo?

This week, someone running a Zayn fan account noticed the former One Direction singer's leg has some fresh ink that resembles a screenshot from one of the Harry Potter movies.

The tattoo in question appears to be a rendering of supervillain Lord Voldemort (played by Ralph Fiennes in the films), with his wand raised menacingly.

The speculation is based on grainy paparazzi photos taken of Zayn in Miami. The artist hasn't shared a clear photo of the tattoo or explained its meaning. Still, the digital sleuths in Zaynworld present a pretty compelling theory. See pics of Zayn's new ink - here.