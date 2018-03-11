Jack White Launching Listening Parties For New Album

Along with previewing the full album, the listening party attendees will pick up free three-inch Jack White buttons, while supplies last. Raffles will also take place at the parties for various swag, such as a Jack White tote bag or a vinyl single with the track "Over and Over and Over." Attendees will be able to enter to score a grand prize specific to their location.

In other news, White recently spoke with Los Angeles' KROQ on The Kevin & Bean Show and the topic turned to the current state of rock 'n' roll. What were his thoughts?

"Rock 'n' roll needs an injection of some new young blood to really just knock everybody dead right now," he said. "It think it's brewing and brewing and it's about to happen, and I think that it's good. Since rock 'n' roll's inception, every 10, 12 years, there's a breath of fresh air…some sort of what you could I guess call "punk attitude" or something like that, a wildness." Read more - here.