Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Due March 9, the project is a record inspired by the loss of his father, Richard Bass, when Kennedy was a child; a Christian Scientist, Bass refused medical treatment and passed away from appendicitis when the future rocker was just four years of age.

"As the years went on and I started to figure out that this was something that could have been prevented, it certainly added a fair amount of gravity to the situation and left me with a lot of questions," Kennedy tells Billboard. "I wasn't sure how people would respond because it was such a personal story, but when I first brought it up with my mother and explained to her the premise of the record she understood and kind of helped fill in some details. I think overall it's been pretty supportive and understanding on the part of my mother and brother, in particular.

"A lot of the songs are trying to get into my mother's head and what she might have been thinking and things she might have been struggling with as a young mother with two boys in tow," he continues. "So a song like 'Love Can Only Heal' illustrates how even though she had lost the love of her life, was probably very lonely and there was probably a massive void, she was trying to retain a certain amount of optimism that maybe those wounds could be healed and that there's possibly somebody out there waiting in the wings to kind of pick the family back up and help us move along."

The Alter Bridge singer launched a world tour in support of "Year Of The Tiger" in South Africa this week ahead of playing dates on a European tour that will be followed by a spring US run in May.