News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal' (Week in Review)

.
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal' was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Myles Kennedy is streaming a brand new lyric video for his track "Love Can Only Heal" which comes from his forthcoming debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger."

Due March 9, the project is a record inspired by the loss of his father, Richard Bass, when Kennedy was a child; a Christian Scientist, Bass refused medical treatment and passed away from appendicitis when the future rocker was just four years of age.

"As the years went on and I started to figure out that this was something that could have been prevented, it certainly added a fair amount of gravity to the situation and left me with a lot of questions," Kennedy tells Billboard. "I wasn't sure how people would respond because it was such a personal story, but when I first brought it up with my mother and explained to her the premise of the record she understood and kind of helped fill in some details. I think overall it's been pretty supportive and understanding on the part of my mother and brother, in particular.

"A lot of the songs are trying to get into my mother's head and what she might have been thinking and things she might have been struggling with as a young mother with two boys in tow," he continues. "So a song like 'Love Can Only Heal' illustrates how even though she had lost the love of her life, was probably very lonely and there was probably a massive void, she was trying to retain a certain amount of optimism that maybe those wounds could be healed and that there's possibly somebody out there waiting in the wings to kind of pick the family back up and help us move along."

The Alter Bridge singer launched a world tour in support of "Year Of The Tiger" in South Africa this week ahead of playing dates on a European tour that will be followed by a spring US run in May. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Myles Kennedy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Myles Kennedy T-shirts and Posters

More Myles Kennedy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Year Of The Tiger' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video


More Stories for Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup- more

Recap: AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release- Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious- Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Page Too:
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video- DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix- Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'- more

Page Too Rewind: Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'- Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere- Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer- more

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'- Surprise Onstage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Jack White Launching Listening Parties For New Album

Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine

Robert Plant The Big Interview Preview Video Goes Online

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Van Morrison Announces New Album 'You're Driving Me Crazy'

Snow Patrol Announce First New Album In 7 Years 'Wildness'

Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival

Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

• more

Page Too News Stories
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video

DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix

Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'

Camila Cabello Releases 'Never Be the Same' Video

Madonna Reportedly Teaming Up With Kim Kardashian

Singled Out: Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls

Lorde Reveals New Portrait By 'Melodrama' Cover Artist

Is Zayn Malik Rocking A Harry Potter Tattoo?

Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser

Toni Braxton Opens Up About Fiance Birdman

Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance

'The Rock' Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Daughter

Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More

James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light' And Tour

Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.