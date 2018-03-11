News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Paramore

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) It's Paramore time again. Hayley Williams and company are set to embark on the After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5) with special guests Foster the People.

The trek launches June 12 in St. Augustine, FL, with shows mapped out through July 24, when the bands light up the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 24 in Morrison, CO.

An additional special guest will be added to the bill in the coming weeks.

Before setting out on tour, Paramore will head down to Tennessee for a set at this year's Bonnaroo festival. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 16 at 10am local time via Live Nation. Read more including the dates - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Paramore News

Paramore Music

