Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'

When Morty offers to play some "album Logic," Rick is not having it. "He's got a plethora of music that varies from mood to mood, Morty. I'm in the mood to turn some s— up, Morty. I'm not in the mood for a message about how I can be whatever I want…meet me in the middle, Morty. Give me some of that Bobby Tarantino s—."

The clip ends with the release date for Bobby Tarantino II – this Friday, March 9. Watch the extremely funny and NSFW clip - here.