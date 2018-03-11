Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

The project marks the band's first studio record with new lead singer Jeff Gutt after a lengthy audition process that saw the group review about 15,000 online submissions for the gig.

Gutt was discovered by a bassist Robert DeLeo after playing a show in Detroit with the Hollywood Vampires, even though he hadn't submitted an audition tape.

"Talk about a happy accident," explains Robert. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song."

Gutt made his live debut with the group during an exclusive show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA last November before Stone Temple Pilots launched a US tour with him at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA on March 2.

"We are thrilled about what lies ahead," says guitarist Dean DeLeo. "The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music." Stream the song - here.