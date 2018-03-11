'The Rock' Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Daughter

Johnson wrote: "We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back." In the video, Johnson says: "This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there.

"We were up all night in the emergency room. We had something scary that happened with our little baby girl, Jasmine," he explained. "She's OK now -- thank God. But, I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible," adding, "because our little babies, energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out, especially in times of stress."