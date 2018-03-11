The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix Lead Classic Rock RSD Releases

The Who's 2018 Record Store Day release is a reissue of the band's double-LP companion album to the 1979 documentary The Kids Are Alright. The reissue comes pressed on red and blue vinyl.

The Doors will release Live at The Matrix, Part 2, a follow-up to the legendary group's 2017 Record Store Day release. The LP offers newly remastered performances captured on some of the band's 1967 shows at The Matrix in San Francisco.

Hendrix fans will get their ears on a seven-inch single with a cover of Muddy Waters' "Mannish Boy" on one side and the Jimi Hendrix Experience track "Trash Man" on the other side. Read more - here.