News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son (Week in Review)

.
Motley Crue

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The drama between former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his son Brandon continues to mount — only we might not learn any more about it from Tommy's Twitter account.

After initial reports surfaced on Tuesday (March 6) that the two were involved in a physical altercation, Lee tweeted that he and his fiancee were in bed when Brandon burst into the room and knocked him unconscious.

Lee's son then issued a statement, claiming that the altercation was caused by his dad's alcoholism and that he's "devastated." "I'm devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father's alcoholism," Brandon told PEOPLE in a statement. 'I've worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it's incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition."

"I wanted my dad's hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out," Brandon continued. "I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

In reaction to his son's statement, Lee tweeted that he is not an alcoholic and that he's just "enjoying" his life. 'I have a few drinks here & there because I'm f—- retired and enjoying my life," Lee wrote. 'I worked 30+ f—- years I deserve it. You didn't arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a–!!"

Following his statement, Lee tweeted that he was quitting social media, writing: "See ya later social media! Can't read anymore liesss." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Motley Crue Music, DVDs, Books and more

Motley Crue T-shirts and Posters

More Motley Crue News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery 2017 In Review

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison 2017 In Review

Motley Crue Release Video Preview For Girls Anniversary Edition

Motley Crue In The Studio For 'Girls Girls Girls' Anniversary


More Stories for Motley Crue

Motley Crue Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup- more

Recap: AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release- Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious- Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Page Too:
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video- DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix- Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'- more

Page Too Rewind: Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'- Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere- Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer- more

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'- Surprise Onstage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Jack White Launching Listening Parties For New Album

Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine

Robert Plant The Big Interview Preview Video Goes Online

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Van Morrison Announces New Album 'You're Driving Me Crazy'

Snow Patrol Announce First New Album In 7 Years 'Wildness'

Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival

Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

• more

Page Too News Stories
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video

DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix

Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'

Camila Cabello Releases 'Never Be the Same' Video

Madonna Reportedly Teaming Up With Kim Kardashian

Singled Out: Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls

Lorde Reveals New Portrait By 'Melodrama' Cover Artist

Is Zayn Malik Rocking A Harry Potter Tattoo?

Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser

Toni Braxton Opens Up About Fiance Birdman

Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance

'The Rock' Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Daughter

Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More

James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light' And Tour

Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.