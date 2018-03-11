The album was made in collaboration with Hammond organ/trumpet virtuoso Joey DeFrancesco, and features Morrison putting a fresh spin on jazz, blues standards and deep cuts from his catalog (via Rolling Stone).

DeFrancesco brought along his own band to make the album, with guitarist Dan Wilson, drummer Michael Ode and tenor saxophone player Troy Roberts all contributing to the final product.

One of the tracks, "Close Enough for Jazz" (originally found on the 1993 album, Too Long in Exile) will be released as a limited-edition seven-inch single for Record Store Day 2018, which falls on April 21. The flip-side of the single will feature a cover of Guitar Slim's "The Things I Used to Do."

See the complete album tracklist - here.