Eric Clapton Announces His Only North American Shows Of 2018

The October 6 and 7 appearances will feature special guests Gary Clark Jr. and Jimmie Vaughan and come on the heels of the guitarist's sold out show at London's Hyde Park this July.

The guitar icon - who will turn 73 on March 30 - has been ravaged by health issues in recent years, including nerve damage that has made playing music, among other things, a challenge for him

Clapton has also revealed that he is losing his hearing to tinnitus, the ailment that causes those affected to detect sound, often as ringing in the ears, when none is present.

"I am still going to work. I'm doing a few gigs. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park [British Summer Time Festival] in July," the guitarist told the BBC. "The only thing I'm concerned with now is being in my seventies and being able to be proficient I mean, I'm going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work.

"I am hoping that people will come along and see me [for] more than [because] I am a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it's amazing to myself that I am still here." Read more - here.