Guns N' Roses Share 10-Year Old's Cover Of 'Patience' (Week in Review)
Guns N' Roses Share 10-Year Old's Cover Of 'Patience' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Guns N' Roses was so taken with 10-year-old Mr. Coolo's version of their 1988 hit, "Patience" that they shared on the band's official social media accounts. "Submit your version of any Guns N' Roses song using #GNRcoversong and we'll share some of our favorites!"¬," the legendary hard rock outfit captioned the video of Mr. Coolo's take on "Patience." This isn't the first time the tyke has turned up on a GNR track. Back in 2017, he shared his rousing rendition of the band's timeless 1987 classic, "Sweet Child O' Mine," sharing a video where he sings and plays all of the instruments on the track. Watch the youngster rock out on both GNR songs - here.
