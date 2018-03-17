"Submit your version of any Guns N' Roses song using #GNRcoversong and we'll share some of our favorites!"¬," the legendary hard rock outfit captioned the video of Mr. Coolo's take on "Patience."

This isn't the first time the tyke has turned up on a GNR track. Back in 2017, he shared his rousing rendition of the band's timeless 1987 classic, "Sweet Child O' Mine," sharing a video where he sings and plays all of the instruments on the track. Watch the youngster rock out on both GNR songs - here.