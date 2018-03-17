Judas Priest Release 'Spectre' Video

The band recorded the set last year with producers Andy Sneap and Tom Allom; Sneap will join the band's touring lineup in place of guitarist Glenn Tipton when they kick off a world tour in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13 after the rocker announced his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

Judas Priest fans from around the US northeast area will be able to meet the band at a New York City CD signing. Starting on March 9 at 10am, fans who purchase "Firepower" at Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue in New York City) will receive a wristband that will grant them access to the special event on Monday, March 19 at 6pm.

Wristbands are limited and will be distributed on first come first serve basis; this will be the only opportunity to meet the band while they are in the US. Read more and watch the video - here.