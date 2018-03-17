|
Justin Bieber Lets Photos Do The Talking (Week in Review)
.
Justin Bieber Lets Photos Do The Talking was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Justin Bieber didn't have anything to say to his social media fans last Thursday night (March 8), but he did share a couple of pictures via his social media account. In both of the shared photos, the AT pop star is shown standing on a beach posing serenely, eyes closed, arms outstretched, seemingly at peace with the world. The "Sorry" singer recently celebrated his 24th birthday on March 1 and reportedly went Go-karting with some friends. Check out Bieber's latest images - here.
In both of the shared photos, the AT pop star is shown standing on a beach posing serenely, eyes closed, arms outstretched, seemingly at peace with the world.
The "Sorry" singer recently celebrated his 24th birthday on March 1 and reportedly went Go-karting with some friends. Check out Bieber's latest images - here.
• Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle
• Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album
• Arcade Fire Release 'Money + Love' Short Film
• Singled Out: Angie Aparo's John The Baptist
• New York Dolls Box Set Filled With Rarities
• Documentary Being Filmed For Final Warped Tour
• Steven Page To Perform With The Barenaked Ladies, Launch UK Tour
• ZZ Top and John Fogerty Talk Upcoming Summer Tour
• The Doors Preview Their Upcoming Big TV Interview
• Die Hard 4-Year-Old Slayer Fan Denied By Father
• Foster The People Tribute Fans With 'Sit Next To Me' Video
• Beck Releases New 'Up All Night' Oliver Remix And Adds Dates
• Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors
• Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion
• Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause
• American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss
• Drake Breaks Records With His Live Stream Gaming Debut
• Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Retirement Campaign
• Elton John Getting All-Star Tribute Albums
• Lil Jon Releases Alive Video Featuring Offset and 2 Chainz
• Taylor Swift Goes Lavish For 'Reputation' Tour Invitations
• Charlie Puth Recruits Kehlani For New Track 'Done For Me'
• Carrie Underwood Looks Back Grand Ole Opry Invitation 10 Years Later
• Jennifer Lopez Says She Had 'Me Too' Moment With Film Director
• Jake Owen Shares 'Daddy Daughter Donut Day' Photos
• French Montana, Akon Lead Hurricane Maria Benefit Concert
• Singled Out: Ms. Mohammed's Pandora
• Dua Lipa Forced To Cancel Shows For Emergency Surgery
• Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests
• Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour
• Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition
• Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland
• Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red
• The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek
• The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View
• Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum
• Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls
• Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life
• Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver
• The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues
• RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect
• Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.