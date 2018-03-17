|
Katy Perry Reveals Hidden Talent On 'American Idol' (Week in Review)
Katy Perry Reveals Hidden Talent On 'American Idol' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Yes, it appears that the rumors are true--Katy Perry has been holding out on us. The 33-year-old pop star and American Idol judge unveiled her hidden talent while taping the singing competition TV show. Katy shocked her fellow judges-- not to mention the rest of America--that she's able to puff out her neck like a frog. A demonstration of her frog-tastic ability was enough to give fellow judge Lionel Richie quite the fright. Watch the clip and see if you or anyone you know shares Katy Perry's physical prowess - here.
Watch the clip and see if you or anyone you know shares Katy Perry's physical prowess - here.