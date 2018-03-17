Kelsea Ballerini Does 'Online Complaint Country Songs' Game

The trio took turns combining various types of complaints, such as "angry Amazon review" with music to form new songs, to hilarious result. After the game, Ballerini performed her recent single 'I Hate Love Songs" with Rabbit Lightning (the hosts' fake country music group) as her backing band.

Rabbit Lightning hijacked the tune and delivered a silly second verse, but Ballerini took back the track, singing, "I'll always love you, but I really hate it when bumpkins take over my song/ I was just fine the first time so if you don't mind /You two can just sing along." Check out both clips from the popular YouTube series - here.