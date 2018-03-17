Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

The fourth date of STP's first US tour with new singer Jeff Gutt in support of their newly-released self-titled album saw the band run through tracks from throughout their career before Depp took the stage to perform the "N. 4" track, "Down."

The packed crowd went wild when bassist Robert DeLeo introduced Perry before he, Depp and the band kicked into Aerosmith's 1975 classic, "Toys In The Attic", and the finale of "Sex Type Thing."

It was DeLeo who discovered Gutt after playing a show in Detroit with the Hollywood Vampires, even though the singer hadn't submitted an audition tape during the group's public search for a new frontman

"Thank you to everyone who joined us last night for a very memorable evening with Johnny and Joe," posted the bassist on social media following the show.

Depp previously joined Stone Temple Pilots for a pair of songs during the tour's opening night at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA on March 2. Check out video clips of the jams - here.