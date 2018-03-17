The Neighbourhood Release 'Scary Love' Video With Special Star

Wiseau, who was made even more famous after being portrayed by actor James Franco in the movie The Disaster Artist, makes for a striking presence in the ominous and neon-lit visual.

The video finds Wiseau striding into Rae's Restaurant in Santa Monica, a popular old school breakfast spot in Santa Monica, CA. The '80s-inspired clip gets really interesting when Wiseau pulls out a sawed-off laser gun and gets into a fight with the waitress.

"Scary Love" is from the Neighbourhood's new self-titled album, which just hit music streaming services and retailers this past Friday (March 9). Watch the wild video - here.