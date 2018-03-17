Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

They will be kicking off with a date at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 5. The band has shows lined up through August 5, when they touch down in the land of Drake, Toronto.

The Arctic Monkeys will stop by Dover, DE, over the weekend of June June 14-17 to play at this year's Firefly festival. Rumors have been swirling that the band is working on a new album, with Alex Turner telling a fan recently that a single would be dropping "soon."

That same fan snapped a pic with Turner, who as of March 5, 2018, was sporting longer hair (no pomade) and (gasp!) facial hair. Only time will reveal if this new look will still be in effect when the band comes to North America. See the dates - here.