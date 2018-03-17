|
Cole Swindell Gets Special Ride With NASCAR's Ryan Blaney (Week in Review)
Cole Swindell Gets Special Ride With NASCAR's Ryan Blaney was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Cole Swindell went for the ride of his life. The country star braved life, limb and his lunch by taking a high-speed ride with NASCAR driver, Ryan Blaney. Swindell and Blaney hooked up at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Swindell will perform before the 2018 Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 19. "I've never been this nervous walking onstage," Swindell cracks as he gets into the car with the NASCAR racer in a video of the experience. "I'm usually in control when I walk out onstage. I trust my buddy, though," Swindell adds, gesturing towards Blaney. Read more - here.
