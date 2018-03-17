The one-of-a-kind, custom built, handmade Buscarino electric acoustic guitar went missing on March 7 at the city's Lincoln Theatre. "Ok all Dregs fans and Steve Morse fans, he needs your help," reads the statement on Morse's social media sites. "Steve's Buscarino electric acoustic guitar was stolen in DC during load in. We need help keeping a look out for it. Police have been called and are actively watching video footage. But there is a reward with no question asked, if returned."

Longtime friend and renowned rocker Steve Vai has also spread the word about Morse's situation, writing, "One of the hardest things a guitarist may have to face is when one of their vital guitars gets stolen. Unfortunately that's the case with our great Steve Morse.

"His handmade custom Buscarino guitar was lifted during a load in at the Lincoln Theater in DC on March 7, 2018. He has used this guitar for the last 30 years. If anyone has any leads on where this guitar could be, or if you see it, or if it comes up on your radar for some reason, please write to us." Read more - here.