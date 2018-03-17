Katy Perry Surprises 'American Idol' Contestant with First Kiss

So, judge Katy Perry invited the teen over to the desk and urged him to plant a kiss on her cheek. Glaze nervously agreed, and when he leaned in for a second cheek-kiss, Perry turned her face so their lips connected, which surprised Glaze so much he fell backward.

Benjamin started his performance a bit flustered by the unplanned kiss, and all three judges declined to send him to Hollywood. Perry said his presentation felt a bit "rushed," and added "maybe that's because I sped up your BPM."

While some people found the moment adorable, others on Twitter saw a double standard which was tough to watch. Read more - here.