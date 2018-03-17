|
Katy Perry Surprises 'American Idol' Contestant with First Kiss (Week in Review)
.
Katy Perry Surprises 'American Idol' Contestant with First Kiss was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Glaze got more than he bargained for when he appeared on American Idol. During his pre-performance interview, the Oklahoma native admitted he had never kissed a girl because he'd never been in a relationship. So, judge Katy Perry invited the teen over to the desk and urged him to plant a kiss on her cheek. Glaze nervously agreed, and when he leaned in for a second cheek-kiss, Perry turned her face so their lips connected, which surprised Glaze so much he fell backward. Benjamin started his performance a bit flustered by the unplanned kiss, and all three judges declined to send him to Hollywood. Perry said his presentation felt a bit "rushed," and added "maybe that's because I sped up your BPM." While some people found the moment adorable, others on Twitter saw a double standard which was tough to watch. Read more - here.
So, judge Katy Perry invited the teen over to the desk and urged him to plant a kiss on her cheek. Glaze nervously agreed, and when he leaned in for a second cheek-kiss, Perry turned her face so their lips connected, which surprised Glaze so much he fell backward.
Benjamin started his performance a bit flustered by the unplanned kiss, and all three judges declined to send him to Hollywood. Perry said his presentation felt a bit "rushed," and added "maybe that's because I sped up your BPM."
While some people found the moment adorable, others on Twitter saw a double standard which was tough to watch. Read more - here.