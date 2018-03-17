SZA Hints At A Deluxe Edition Of 'Ctrl'

Responding to a fan's suggestion on Twitter, the singer revealed that she's working on a deluxe edition of the album. "hey girl I was just wondering if you could drop this as a bonus track to ctrl if it's no problem?" her fan writes, including a snippet of an unreleased "Love Galore" verse.

"Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far we got room ta add," SZA responds. A representative for RCA confirmed to Pitchfork that a Deluxe album is on the way. No release date has been announced yet. See the tweet - here.