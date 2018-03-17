The Cars Stream Previously Unreleased Song From Shake It Up

The tune is an early version of "Coming Up You", which was included on the Boston band's 1987 release, "Door To Door." Produced by Roy Thomas Baker, The Cars' fourth album, "Shake It Up", reached No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country while the title track earned the group their first US Top 10 hit.

Available on CD, 2LP and digital formats, the latest addition to the band's reissue series deliver the original albums alongside rare and unreleased songs, including demos, remixes and studio outtakes.

The expanded 2018 reissue of "Shake It Up" features a demo of the title track, an early version of "Since You're Gone," and an unreleased song called "Midnight Dancer."

The project will arrive in sync with an expanded edition of 1984's "Heartbeat City." Stream both versions of the song - here.