Cam Announces Intimate 'Listening Room' Tour Dates

The tour will take Cam to "small, cozy venues where Cam will take fan requests, perform songs she's written for other artists, preview new music from her highly anticipated sophomore album," according to a press release.

The singer also warns prospective concertgoers that she plans on telling it like it really is in an uncensored fashion: "Adult language will be used y'all."

The 10-city tour kicks off April 10, with shows scheduled through May 10, when Cam performs in Vienna, VA . Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, March 16th right here. See the tour itinerary - here.