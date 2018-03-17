|
Logic Announces 'Bobby Tarantino Vs Everybody' Tour (Week in Review)
Logic Announces 'Bobby Tarantino Vs Everybody' Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Logic is taking his Bobby Tarantino project on the road. The rapper has revealed dates for the upcoming The Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody Tour. Rappers Kyle and NF will serve as support acts on the hip-hop jaunt which will be launching June 8 in Boston with shows lined up through August 8 in St. Louis, MO. The tour is in support of Logic's recently released Bobby Tarantino II mixtape, which was revealed with a promo video featuring popular existential cartoon characters, Rick and Morty. See the dates - here.
