Maren Morris Shows Off New Bulldog Puppy from Jon Pardi's Mom (Week in Review)
Maren Morris Shows Off New Bulldog Puppy from Jon Pardi's Mom was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Maren Morris' budding family has just welcomed its newest member: an adorable bulldog puppy named Pancake. Morris showed off her cute little bundle of joy on social media, revealing that the puppy was a gift from a fellow country music star's mama. "Pancake has entered the residence," the music star shared on Instagram with a photo of the puppy. "Wanna thank Jon Pardi's mom for this bundle of love." See the exceedingly sweet photo of Maren and Pancake - here.
