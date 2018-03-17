In a summary, Netflix described the film as a "free-spirited tale of music and love" and "a one-of-a-kind personal expression." On Monday the full soundtrack listing was revealed, and it includes "Peace Trail," original music and a cover of Willie Nelson's "Angel Flying Too Close Too The Ground." Nelson also delivers narration in the movie intro.

The passion project should further cement Young's legacy as a rule-breaker and American original. Catch it on Netflix on March 23. Watch the trailer for Paradox - here.