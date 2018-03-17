News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neil Young's 'Paradox' Film Trailer Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Neil Young

Neil Young's 'Paradox' Film Trailer Goes Online was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Neil Young has captivated fans with 38 studio albums, memorable concert films, bold political stands and visions for the future of streaming. His next project, Paradox, looks like another labor of love — this time with his girlfriend Daryl Hannah, who directed the film.

In a summary, Netflix described the film as a "free-spirited tale of music and love" and "a one-of-a-kind personal expression." On Monday the full soundtrack listing was revealed, and it includes "Peace Trail," original music and a cover of Willie Nelson's "Angel Flying Too Close Too The Ground." Nelson also delivers narration in the movie intro.

The passion project should further cement Young's legacy as a rule-breaker and American original. Catch it on Netflix on March 23. Watch the trailer for Paradox - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

