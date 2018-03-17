The Golden State Warriors point guard shared a selfie with frontwoman Hayley Williams to his Instagram story and Paramore posted some video from their set at the soiree.

"Been on a top secret mission for bday boy @stephencurry30 who turns 30 in a couple days thank you @ayeshacurry for the invite! #basketballjones #tallfriends," the band wrote.

Various Paramore fan accounts gathered footage from the party, including a clip of Williams singing "Happy Birthday" to the NBA great. See some highlights from the evening - here.