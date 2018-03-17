Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Ryan Bingham will join the country legend at various stops, and more acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour begins May 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nine dates have been announced, including Bristow, Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Little Rock, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas reports Rolling Stone. The last scheduled date is July 1 in The Woodlands, Texas. Tickets go on sale March 16 at noon local time. See the dates and lineups - here.