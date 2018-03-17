|
Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup (Week in Review)
.
Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour will be returning in 2018 and the legendary country singer is bringing along a diverse mix of musicians. Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Ryan Bingham will join the country legend at various stops, and more acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Outlaw Music Festival Tour begins May 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nine dates have been announced, including Bristow, Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Little Rock, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas reports Rolling Stone. The last scheduled date is July 1 in The Woodlands, Texas. Tickets go on sale March 16 at noon local time. See the dates and lineups - here.
