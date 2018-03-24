News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set (Week in Review)

.
Glenn Frey

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The late co-founder of the Eagles, Glenn Frey's career is being celebrated in a new 4-disc box set, "Above The Clouds: The Collection", due for release on May 11.

Frey, who passed away in January of 2016, carved out a notable solo career during their hiatus in the '80s and beyond. Frey scored chart success with such hits as "The Heat Is On," "You Belong To The City," "The One You Love," "Smuggler's Blues," and "I Found Somebody", among others.

The 3CD/DVD "Above The Clouds" compiles the key elements of Frey's music both before and after The Eagles became international superstars, showcasing the broad range and wide influence of the Detroit-bred singer-songwriter in the process.

Subtitled "The Very Best Of Glenn Frey", the project's first disc presents the guitarist's major chart hits, and will be available as a stand-alone disc as well as part of the box set.

Disc two goes deeper into Frey's catalog with tunes like "After Hours," "For Sentimental Reasons," and covers of The Beach Boys' "Caroline, No" and the rhythm and blues standard "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66."

The third disc presents the early output of the duo formed by longtime friends Frey and JD Souther known as Longbranch/Pennywhistle. Originally released in 1969, the self-titled record offers the duo's country rock/folk set.

"Above The Clouds" is rounded out with a live DVD filmed at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in July 1992 on Frey's 'Strange Weather' tour; the set mixes solo tracks with Eagles classics. Read more and watch the promo video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Glenn Frey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Glenn Frey T-shirts and Posters

More Glenn Frey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

Bob Seger Dedicating New Album To Glenn Frey

Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West Festival

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star

The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement


More Stories for Glenn Frey

Glenn Frey Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam- Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'- more

Recap: Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Page Too:
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'- Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest- Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon'

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Singled Out: Divided Minds

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last

Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

Cardi B Reveals That She Has Ended Her Twitter Hiatus

Taylor Swift Surprises Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media

Pink Tweets Message of Support to Fans Fighting Cancer

Future's New Music Featured In 'Superfly' Reboot Trailer

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.