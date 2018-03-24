|
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION (Week in Review)
.
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION was a top story on Monday: Guns N' Roses legend Duff McKagen was one of two very special surprise guests that took the stage during AWOLNATION's show last Thursday night in Los Angeles. The band took the stage at the Wiltern Theatre on March 15th and invited McKagan to join them to perform a variety of songs including their 2011 hit "Sail," according to Radio.com. Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo also surprised the audience by jamming the 1988 Pixies' classic "Where is My Mind" with the group. The performances were captured by fans and can be seen - here.
The band took the stage at the Wiltern Theatre on March 15th and invited McKagan to join them to perform a variety of songs including their 2011 hit "Sail," according to Radio.com.
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo also surprised the audience by jamming the 1988 Pixies' classic "Where is My Mind" with the group. The performances were captured by fans and can be seen - here.